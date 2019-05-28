WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Hand-Painted Animated Short 'Agua Viva' from Alexa Lim Haas

May 28, 2019
"How many hours of the day do I try to make the body happy." Yet another beautifully painted animated short to enjoy. Agua Viva is the latest hand-painted short film made by animator / filmmaker Alexa Lim Haas. You may recognize her style, as we also posted her short film Glove about an astronaut's glove. Agua Viva premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the Rotterdam Film Festival. It's now available online to watch. The film is about a Chinese manicurist in Miami who attempts to describe feelings she doesn't have the words for about her days. The voice is provided by Mengda Zhang. It's worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "A Chinese manicurist in Miami attempts to describe feelings she doesn't have the words for." Agua Viva is written, directed, and animated by filmmaker Alexa Lim Haas - you can follow her @xahaas. To see more of her work, visit her Vimeo or her official website. She also made the short film Glove which we featured a few years ago. Created with the support of the Borscht Corp #NoBroZone Grant, 2017. Recipient of the Time Warner 1st Generation Filmmaker Grant from OneFifty. For info on the film, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

FirstShowing.net