Watch: Hand-Painted Short Film 'I'm OK' Made by Elizabeth Hobbs

October 14, 2019
Another unique hand-made short film. I'm OK is an animated short film made by London-based animator / filmmaker Lizzy Hobbs, inspired by the life and art of Austrian Oskar Kokoschka. Following the end of a stormy love affair, Expressionist artist Oskar Kokoschka enlists in the First World War. After suffering serious injuries in battle, he experiences a series of memories and visions as medics transport him through the forests of the Russian front. I'm OK explores "the wounds of heartbreak & trauma." The gorgeous short features individually hand-painted frames that put together tell stories about Kokoschka's life and art. "I found the music that [Kokoschka] associated with the period, read his plays, his writing, and studied all his prints and paintings. And then I animated on and around the work," Hobbs explains. View the short below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description (from YouTube): "Following the end of a stormy love affair, Expressionist artist Oskar Kokoschka enlists in the First World War. After suffering serious injuries in battle, he experiences a series of memories and visions as medics transport him through the forests of the Russian front. Playful and imaginative, I'm OK explores the wounds of heartbreak and trauma. Inspired by the life and art of Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980)." I'm OK is directed by animator / filmmaker Elizabeth Hobbs (aka "Lizzy" Hobbs) - see more of her work on Vimeo or on her website. A co-production between Animate Projects, Elizabeth Hobbs, and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). This first premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year. For more info, visit SOTW or her website. To see more shorts, click here.

