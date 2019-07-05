Watch: Henry Quilici's Short 'Echoes of You' About a Classical Pianist

"Good choice. 1G - it's the best seat in the house." If you're in the mood for an inspiring, uplifting short film - give this a watch. Echoes of You is a short film written and directed by filmmaker Henry Quilici, and after a brilliant run at some film festivals in California last year and this year, it's now available to watch online. Actor Laurence Fuller (of The Maestro, Paint It Red) stars in Echoes of You as a classical pianist struggling to make his mark who finds his greatest fulfillment in an unlikely place. This is a very lovely short film that builds to an emotional ending that will hit you hard. I appreciate the patience of the storytelling, moving along at just the right pace without rushing through things. "This short was made with a lot of heart and a beautiful message about the power of art and the echoes we leave on others." Take a moment to watch.

Thanks to Laurence for the tip on this. Original description from the official website: "An aspiring classical pianist finds his greatest fulfillment in an unlikely place." Echoes of You is both written & directed by young filmmaker Henry Quilici - check out his main website or Vimeo page. Produced by John Lapin. Featuring cinematography by Jesse Aragon, and music by Max Quilici. Actor Laurence Fuller on why he took the role: "When I first read the script and came to the end, I burst into tears, it had come to me soon after I had finished reading a passage by John Berger in his book 'A Painter Of Our Time' which detailed the life of an artist, most often one of constant sacrifice for their work. Henry had captured that plight so beautifully with this story, I had to do it." For info on the short, visit Fuller's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?