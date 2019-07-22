Watch: Hilarious 'Hot and Tasty' Animated Short About Drunk Friends

"Ohmygod look at that chicken!! Ohhh, so crispy… I want so much chicken!!" If you need a good laugh, this short film is a must watch! Hot and Tasty is an animated short film made by filmmaker Laura Jayne Hodkin. It's her final graduation project from The Royal College of Art (she finished it this year), and it's hilarious and original and totally crazy. Based on Hodkin's own experiences (of course!), Hot and Tasty is about two drunk girls who accidentally stumble into a chicken shop crime scene. It gets even funnier from here on out as they continue to make a scene without noticing anything going on. The animation style in this is super funky and fresh, just a tad wacky, but it's cool. This short is a nice dose of creative expression, and will make you giggle and smile (hopefully) which is sometimes exactly the hearty medicine we need. Enjoy.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Two drunk friends accidentally walk into a crime scene." Hot and Tasty is directed and animated by filmmaker Laura Jayne Hodkin - to see more of her work, visit her Vimeo page. The script is written by Laura Jayne Hodkin and Simona Mehandzhieva. Featuring sound design and music by Jarrah Hewes. And voices by Anna Chloe Moorey and Emmy Rose. Supported by Passion Pictures. From SOTW: "Inspired by her own experiences, Laura Jayne Hodkin’s RCA grad film Hot and Tasty invites its audience to experience this sacred ritual, as we’re hurled into the intoxicating interiors of the titular fried chicken shop and join two merrymakers laden with a drunken hunger that must be sated." For details, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?