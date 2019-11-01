Watch: Horror Short Film 'Mermaid' About an Eerie, Haunted Painting

"She has been staring at me for hours… Do you see her?" Can a painting be haunted? I guess we found out the answer to that question with Ghostbusters II (all hail Vigo, right?). Mermaid is a new horror short film by filmmaker Wilfredo "Wil" Manzano - we already featured his other horror short The Fitting last year. His latest is an under-five-minutes short about a woman who thinks a painting on her wall is haunted. But is it really? Starring Shelby Hightower & Kerry Murphy. This is a simple but stirring little short, relying on all the typical filmmaking tricks to build up an uneasiness as the story plays out. It's worth a quick watch.

Thanks to Wil for the tip. Description from Vimeo: "No one takes Emma serious when she claims she's being haunted by a painting, so she calls the one person she can count on." Mermaid is directed by and edited by producer / filmmaker Wilfredo "Wil" Manzano - visit his official website to see more of his work. The script is by Wilfredo Manzano and DB McLennan. Produced by a Philadelphia-based production company called "The Nocturnal" - find even more of their work also on Vimeo. Featuring cinematography by Manzano & McLennan. For more info on the short film, visit on Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?