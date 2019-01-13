Watch: Horror Short 'The Candlelight Witch' from Becca Flinn-White

"It's just a story. It's just a story…" Another chilling horror short film to give you a thrill if you need it. The Candlelight Witch is a new horror short from the filmmakers behind other horror shorts including Your Date is Here and Where Is It and Mikus. Directed by filmmaker Becca Flinn-White, this short is about three siblings who tell a scary story one night that ends up becoming a bit too real. Which is truly one of the worst nightmares when you're a kid. This is suggested for those who love the Are You Afraid of the Dark? series, inspired by that kind of harmless storytelling. Starring Brooke Sorenson, Presley Richardson, Connor Kalopsis, and Emily Burkart. I like these shorts because they're so simple yet still so effective.

Thanks to Todd for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "To pass the time during a blackout, three siblings tell a scary story that proves to be more dangerous than legend." The Candlelight Witch is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Becca Flinn-White - follow her on Instagram. The script is written by Todd Spence and Zak White, the same writers behind many other horror shorts including Your Date is Here and Where Is It. Produced by Tia Ayers, Shannon Ayers, and Katy Sullivan. Featuring cinematography by Dave Jacobsen, and music composed by David Green. For more info and details on this short, visit its YouTube. You can find even more work from Midnight Video. To see more shorts click here. Your thoughts?