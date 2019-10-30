Watch: Horror Short 'Wandering Soul' Set in the Tunnels of Vietnam

"Lay down your weapons. It is futile." Another creepy new horror short to feature this week just in time for Halloween. Wandering Soul is the latest short film made by filmmaker Josh Tanner, based in Australia, along with writer/producer Jade van der Lei. The same team that made the other very successful short films The Landing and The Rizzle and Reverse (from last year). Their new one is a Vietnam War set supernatural horror that is inspired by creepy, true events. Starring Lap Phan, Henry Vo, and Cuong Nguyen. This short relies heavily on intricate sound design and intensely creepy atmospherics to unsettle you. Tanner's shorts are always on a whole other level when it comes to quality and execution, and this one is just as good.

Thanks to Josh for the tip on this debut. Original description from Vimeo: "During the Vietnam War, a Viet Cong soldier stationed in the claustrophobic Cu Chi tunnels is haunted by the ghost of a fallen comrade." Wandering Soul is directed by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner of Perception Pictures, written by Josh Tanner & Jade van der Lei, produced by Jade van der Lei. They also made the short films The Landing and The Rizzle and Reverse and a few others - find more of their work on their website. With cinematography by Jason Hargreaves, and original music by Guy Gross. This horror short is inspired by creepy, true events (of the US Army's Operation Wandering Soul). For credits, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Freaky?