Watch: Imaginative Hand-Drawn Animated Short 'L'Ogre' from France

This is one of the most creative animated short films we've come across this year. L'Ogre, also titled The Ogre, is a short animated film written and directed by Laurène Braibant, produced by Papy3D based in Paris, France. The short is about an "insecure giant" who loves eating, but takes things too far when he goes to a business banquet and can't stop enjoying the food. The hand-drawn technique in this is gorgeous, and allows the storytelling to shine through such imaginative designs and mesmerizing animation that expands and bleeds through the elements in each frame. The story itself is intriguing and is an obvious parable for many aspects of life, big and small. Impressive work - looking forward to seeing more of Braibant's projects.

Thanks to Catsuka for the tip on this. Direct from Vimeo. Original description: "An insecure giant holds on eating, terrified at the prospect of revealing his ogresque self and so compromising his place in the society. During a business banquet, his true nature will be put to the test." The Ogre, or L'Ogre, is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Laurène Braibant - she has been working in visual arts for many years, making short films and additional projects. This short was developed and made at animation studio Papy3D based in Paris, France. Featuring original music by Pierre Caillet. The film won Best Short Film at Bucarest Anim'est 2017. For more info on the short, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?