Watch: Interactive 360° Short Film Experiment '4:3' from Ross Hogg

Whoa. Dive into something a bit entrancing and completely experimental. 4:3 is a new short film made by creative filmmaker Ross Hogg (follow him @MrRossHogg), and it's barely 5 minutes in total so it's a quick watch. This experimental short combines 12 animated projections together to develop a rhythmic dialogue exploring the intrinsic relationship between sound and image using 16mm film, paint, and projectors. We featured Hogg's very impressive animated short Life Cycles last year, and he continues to break the rules of short filmmaking with such creative, mind-bending work. There's no narrative in this, but it is interactive - you can click and drag the video to change the view 360° around the visual setup as it plays out. Have fun.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "Separate projections combine, unifying, becoming whole. Twelve animated projections combine to develop a rhythmic dialogue exploring the intrinsic relationship between sound and image using 16mm film, paint, and a projector." 4:3 is a short film project designed, directed, and animated by Ross Hogg. Featuring sound design by Robbie Gunn. What you are seeing: "Responding to a hand-drawn soundtrack, each projection is individually created by painting and scratching directly on 16mm film stock." The short won the 2019 Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the Vienna Shorts Festival. For more info, visit Vimeo or Hogg's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?