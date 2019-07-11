Watch: Jacob Batalon in Sci-Fi Short 'Watch Room' Testing New A.I.

"Are we going to do this… or what?" Don't mess with artificial intelligence! Watch Room is a sci-fi short film premiered by the sci-fi channel Dust, directed by Noah Wagner, written by Michael Koehler. The short is about an A.I. program being developed by three friends in a garage. They name the program "Kate", developing it safely within virtual reality, hoping it will help talk a suicidal person to step back from a ledge. When the A.I. fails to work they decide to shut her down, but Kate has other plans… Of course! Watch Room stars Jacob Batalon (best known as Ned from the current Spider-Man movies), Mamoudou Athie, and Alice Kremelberg, with Natalie Paul as Kate, plus Gary Teitelbaum. The filmmaking team "consulted with AI scientists to try and properly represent the nature of conversations… focusing on the relationship between human and machine, and what happens when those lines are blurred." This is cool - worth a watch.

Thanks to io9 for the tip. Debuted by Dust. Description: "Countless nights of creative problem solving have brought longtime friends and scientists Nate, Bernard, and Chloe as far as they've come. Collaborating from Nate's ramshackle garage, the trio has blazed a trail to the frontier of Artificial Intelligence - to Kate, a self-aware AI designed to behave like a human, contained to and tested within the safety of a computer program that interfaces with the real world via bootstrapped virtual reality technology. When "Kate" fails a key experiment, Bernard and Chloe insist they shut her down and go back to the drawing board, but Kate has other plans." Watch Room is directed by filmmaker Noah Wagner - visit his website. The screenplay is by Michael Koehler. Produced by Julia Elaine Mills, Mike Kaney II, Scott Amenta. Featuring cinematography by Nick Walker, and music by Mike Witzer. For info on the short, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here.