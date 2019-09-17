Watch: Jamaal Bradley's 'Substance' Animated Short About a Family

How can two brothers growing up in a quiet suburb in the same home, take such different paths? Another excellent animated short film worth watching. Substance is a short film written and directed by Jamaal Bradley, who is now working at Valve after working at DreamWorks Animation. He made this short in his own spare time, and it's beautiful in quite a few unique ways. Substance is about two brothers who end up in a fight when "different means of living" threatens their family, but it will be a young girl who reminds them of their bond. It's co-written by Michael Yates, who was also the Lead Story Artist. I love that you can't hear any of the dialogue in this, only the music which brings greater emotional depth to the film. See below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "Based on True Events. Two brothers battle over the future of the family, but it will be a young girl who changes her fathers SUBSTANCE and the fate of generations." Substance is directed by talented animator / filmmaker Jamaal Bradley (you can follow him @jamaalbradley), currently working at Valve as a "creative brain" after a stint at DreamWorks Animation. To see more of his work and animation, visit his Vimeo account or official website. The short is co-written by Jamaal Bradley and Michael Yates. Featuring musical composition by Stephen "Bud'da" Anderson. For more info on the short, visit the film's official website or Vimeo page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?