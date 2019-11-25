Watch: Jonathan Glazer's Thrilling Masked Mob Short Film 'The Fall'

This is a must watch short film - drop what you're doing and fire it up. The Fall is the latest creation from acclaimed filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, director of the feature films Sexy Beast, Birth, & Under the Skin. This short just showed up out of nowhere in the UK on BBC a few months ago, now it's available to watch in the US online from A24. Thankfully it's not a sponsored promo for a clothing company or something else flashy like that, it's a thrilling short film that acts as biting, brutal social commentary. We're introduced to a masked mob going after a lone masked man. That's all the context here, but there's so much to think about, and so much more going on than what's on the surface. There's a simple but vital hint of a score from Mica Levi, who originally collaborated with Glazer on her breakout score for Under the Skin. More of this, please.

Thanks to A24 for the tip on the release. You can watch the short film online by clicking the link above. Original description: "A masked mob cruelly punish a lone masked man in this nightmarish short film." The Fall is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, director of the feature films Sexy Beast, Birth, and Under the Skin previously, as well as numerous music videos. This is his first real narrative short film. The screenplay is also written by Jonathan Glazer. It's produced by Bugs Hartley and Ash Lockmun. Featuring an original score by Mica Levi. This originally premiered (online) in the UK through BBC, then A24 released it screening in front of select showings of The Lighthouse. Now it's available exclusively in the US online for a limited time. For more info, visit The Guardian. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?