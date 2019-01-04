Watch: Josh Brolin's Short Making Of Doc on 'No Country for Old Men'

"The truth of the matter is: [the Coen Brothers are] the most pleasant, collaborative, incredibly creative guys I've ever worked with. There's nothing I would say no to…" Hollywood studios usually release pre-packaged, publicity-designed behind-the-scenes featurettes for every movie. The sound bites, the clips, the interviews, the footage is all carefully designed to help with promotion. But this behind-the-scenes video is a raw, real, unfiltered look at what it's like to be on set making a feature film. Josh Brolin made this short documentary while filming No Country for Old Men, written and directed by the Coen Brothers, back in 2007. This "unauthorized" doc is already on the Blu-ray release of the film, but just found its way online (via The Film Stage) and it's worth a watch. Because there's nothing else like it and it's a fun blast from the past.

The Coen Brothers – Joel and Ethan – are notorious for not giving many interviews and not revealing much about their process. From YouTube: "A piece featuring additional cast and crew interview snippets and behind-the-scenes footage. Directed & Produced by Josh Brolin. We find comments from Joel and Ethan Coen, Jones, Bardem, Graf, Brolin, Macdonald, production supervisor Karen Getchell, associate producer Dave Diliberto and actor Woody Harrelson. It's actually a funny tongue-in-cheek mockumentary. From the film's collector's edition Blu-ray bonus features." No Country for Old Men first opened in November 2007, and went on to win four Academy Awards - Best Picture, Best Director(s), Best Screenplay, Javier Bardem for Best Supporting Actor. I want actors to make more docs showing us what it's really like to make movies.