Watch: Kinky NSFW Animated Short Film 'The Wrong End of the Stick'

"Oh! I just want to be a good boy." This animated short film isn't for kids. Put them to bed, and then give this a watch. The Wrong End of the Stick is the graduation project of filmmaker Terri Matthews, who studied at The National Film and Television School UK. The film is about a man named Malcom Fletcher, a neurotic, middle-aged teacher lost in a dull marriage with his wife. Facing an identity crisis and breakdown, he begins to explore a deep, hidden sexual desire. Featuring the voices of Nick Ball and Mandy Dassa. The short film is a look at pup play, a sexual kink that involves dressing up and acting like animals. It's a clever and thoughtful take on this subject and embraces the idea with positivity. I like the mix of traditional 2D animation and practical / real-life sets. And I like the pervasive awkwardness throughout, it sets a tone but also helps nudge the story. It's refreshing to see such a unexpected, kinky animated short. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting. Description on YouTube: "Malcolm Fetcher is a neurotic, middle-aged teacher lost in a dull marriage with his wife of twenty years, Beverly. As he faces an all-consuming identity crisis, their marriage disintegrates and he is forced to express a deep, hidden desire…" The Wrong End of the Stick is directed by British animator / filmmaker Terri Matthews. She studied in the Animation Department at The National Film and Television School UK. The screenplay is written by Chris Cornwell. "A hit at prestigious fests like Zagreb, Annecy, Ottawa, and Sapporo, winner of the the UK's BIFA Prize, and nominated for a prestigious Annie Award, Terri Matthews graduation film […] depicts a man grappling with his repressed sexual proclivities, doing so with both humor and ultimately empathy." Featuring music by Marina Elderton. For more info on the short, visit SOTW. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?