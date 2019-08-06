Watch: Kooky Stop-Motion Short Film 'Under Covers' from Sundance

What secrets are you hiding under the covers? There's always room for more stop-motion animated short films! Under Covers is film made by a "hand-made animation" studio in NYC called Mighty Oak, and it's written & directed by animator / filmmaker Michaela Olsen (who works as the creative director at Mighty Oak). This short originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is now available online, and it's delightfully twisted and amusing and creative as heck. Under Covers gives the audience a "God's-eye-view" into the bedrooms of seemingly sweet characters hiding a secret or two under their blankets. The film has no dialogue, which I like - keeps the focus on the characters and the visuals. It's guaranteed to make you smile.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for premiering this. Original description from Vimeo: "On the night of a lunar eclipse, we uncover the sweet, salacious, and spooky secrets of a small town. From a pigtailed psychopath to naughty nuns and everything in between, this stop motion animated film conjures a comforting thought: that weird is relative." Under Covers is directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker / animator Michaela Olsen - follow her @michaela_olsen. She works as creative director at Mighty Oak animation studio. Fetauring original music by Jade Shames. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year in the "Midnight Shorts" section. For info + an interview with Michaela, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?