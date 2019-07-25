Watch: Lovely 'Paroles d'Amour' 2D Animated Short Film About Love

"You are the sentence begun, but never ended…" Ohhhh my this is gorgeous. Passion Paris produced this 2D animated short film Paroles d'Amour, which translates to simply "Words of Love" in French. Made by artist / filmmaker Chiara Luber, the 2-minute short takes us on a whimsical journey on the rollercoaster of romance and love. Reminiscing about the past and lost loves. "A series of soft, muted images illustrate the words of our disillusioned heroine, Mina, enwrapping them with a subtle mix of comfort and tears." I'm so glad short films like this are still being made. It reminds me why 2D animation is so wonderful and so evocative, and why we should keep this art form alive. And I adore that old, crackling Italian voice speaking in this. Another excellent animated short film to watch and enjoy whenever you have a few minutes to spare.

Thanks to Motiongrapher for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "The fruit of a broken heart and endless binging on Italian romantic comedies, Paroles d'Amour (French for 'Words of Love') is the very first collaboration between [director] Chiara Luber and Passion Paris. The film, which was directed in full 2D, recounts the romantic setbacks of a carefree, naive and fickle young heroine." The film Paroles d’Amour is directed by French artist / filmmaker Chiara Luber - view more of her work on Vimeo, and follow her Instagram or Behance. Developed by Passion Paris. Produced by Marc Bodin-Joyeux and Marion Vermogen. Featuring art by Mina, with Gianni Ferio, Leo Chiosso, and Giancarlo del Re. Read an interview with Chiara at LBBOnline. For more info, stop by Vimeo or visit Passion Paris. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?