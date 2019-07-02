Watch: Maegan Houang's Surrealist Fairytale Short Film 'In Full Bloom'

Can a person ever truly overcome losing someone they love? A lovely short film to watch this week. In Full Bloom is a 10-minute short made by up-and-coming filmmaker Maegan Houang, now available to watch online. The short stars legendary Vietnamese-American actress Kiều Chinh (from "M*A*S*H") and tells the story of Cecile, an elderly hoarder whose life is upended when worms trigger a black hole in her home and threaten to take her most cherished belongings. This is an impressive little short without any dialogue and striking visuals. "The film explores coping after the death of a partner, which often leads to unresolved trauma and severe mental illness. Houang’s perceptive approach sheds light on the unique circumstances that affect Vietnamese Americans, particularly older individuals within the community." I'm amused by the stop-motion animated worms, and the abundance of plants she is growing at home. Give this short a watch.

Description: "After her husband's death, Cecile becomes an agoraphobic hoarder, paradoxically practicing what she loves — gardening — indoors without the help of direct sunlight. She orders mysterious worms to grow a rare flower. Though they help the flower to grow, the worms [also] activate a growing black hole that absorbs everything she holds dear. With her home unrecognizably empty, Cecile has no choice but to leave for the first time since her husband has died and re-assimilate into society." In Full Bloom is written and directed by filmmaker Maegan Houang - follow her @houangm or visit her official website. The film was created as part of the VSCO Voices grant in partnership with Access Ventures, which gave five creators with funding & mentorship to tell the stories of marginalized communities in the US through art.