Watch: Maisie Williams Stars in Emotional Short Film 'Stealing Silver'

June 11, 2019
"I'll come visit you again soon." After her unforgettable turn as Arya on "Game of Thrones", English actress Maisie Williams has been taking on compelling roles in films big and small. One of her side projects is a short film titled Stealing Silver, which premiered last year and is now available to watch online. The short is written & directed by Mark Lobatto, a production assistant who worked as the Wachowskis' assistant on Jupiter Ascending, currently making short films proving his talent as a director. Maisie Williams stars as a woman confronting a painful time in her life when she discovers the truth about a mysterious old man living across from her. Her sister tells her to look after an elderly neighbor, a confused German man named Udo, as played by Ronald Pickup. He provides some comfort and proves people are more fragile than we know.

Original description from YouTube: "A woman confronting a painful time in her life after she discovers the truth about a mysterious old man living across from her." Debuted by short film channel Omeleto. About the film: "Writer-director Mark Lobatto has created a compelling, sensitive short drama about grief, loss and the way we bury burdens of past sadness within us -- and how we can reconcile ourselves to them through human connection." Stealing Silver is both written and directed by filmmaker Mark Lobatto - follow him @MarkLobatto. This played at the Montclair Film Festival last year. Produced by Dom Santry and made by Daisy Chain Productions. Featuring cinematography by Nico Casal, and music by Eben Bolter. For more on the short, visit YouTube or Facebook or the film's official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

