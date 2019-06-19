Watch: Matt Puccini's Short Film 'Lavender' with Michael Hsu Rosen

"We were just… checking in with each other." Fox Searchlight has released the acclaimed short film titled Lavender online this week as part of their "Searchlight Shorts" program, highlighting great short films for all of us to enjoy. Lavender premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is the third short made by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Matthew Puccini. The film stars Michael Hsu Rosen as a young gay man who grows increasingly entangled in the marriage of an older couple. Also starring Michael Urie, Ken Barnett, and Christopher Schaap. With cinematography by Brandon Roots. There's a marvelous softness to this film, a deep understanding conveyed through the power of great cinema. It's worth a watch.

Thanks to Fox Searchlight for debuting this new short film. Description from YouTube: "Lavender follows the story of a young gay man as he develops a complicated relationship with an older married couple. It is a tender, poignant look at an unconventional relationship as it blossoms and ultimately unravels." Lavender is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Matthew Puccini (aka Matt) - a Brooklyn-based, NYU graduate filmmaker with a few other short films. This film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Fox Searchlight has released Lavender as part of their "Searchlight Shorts" series - see more on their channel. For info on the short, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?