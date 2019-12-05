Watch: Matthew A. Cherry's Beloved Animated Short Film 'Hair Love'

"Just took a little bit of work, and a whole lotta love." Sony Pictures Animations has released the short film Hair Love for everyone to watch. This initially premiered in front of The Angry Birds Movie 2 in theaters, but I don't think many people saw that - luckily it's on the web now. It's up to Daddy to give his daughter an extra-special hair style in this ode to self-confidence and the love between fathers & daughters, by former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry. He also wrote a book also titled "Hair Love", which you can find at bookstores everywhere. I love how honest and pure and beautiful this short is, especially without dialogue. There's a lovely score by Daniel D. Crawford & Paul Mounsey that compliments the story. Watch below.

The short film was posted officially on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube. Original description: "Hair Love tells the heartfelt story of an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair for the first time." Hair Love is co-directed by writer / filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry (director of the films The Last Fall and 9 Rides; writer/director of "Almost 30"; former NFL wide receiver), plus Everett Downing Jr. (concept artist making his directorial debut) and Bruce W. Smith (director of Bébé's Kids, creator of "The Proud Family"). The script is by Matthew A. Cherry, based on his book of the same name. This originally premiered in front of The Angry Birds Movie 2. For updates, follow @MatthewACherry. To see more shorts, click here.