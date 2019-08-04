WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Oscar-Nominated, Stop-Motion Short Film 'Negative Space'

August 4, 2019
Negative Space Short Film

"We started when I was little… I'd roll up socks. Then, he'd put me in the suitcase." We always enjoy stop-motion films. Negative Space is stop-motion animated short that was one of the five nominees for Best Animated Short Film Oscar in 2018. The film depicts a father--son relationship through the art of packing a suitcase, showing techniques to pack it perfectly that the son learned from his father growing up. It's co-directed by animation filmmakers Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter, made in France. Featuring the voice of Albert Birney as Sam. This has lovely music, and best of all some gorgeous production design, color, and lighting design. It's a simple, sweet story to tell, and they make it all the more moving with its distinct style.

Negative Space Short Film

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one. Original description from YouTube: "Even though Sam's father is hardly ever home because he is often away on business trips, he is able to connect with his son by teaching him how to pack a suitcase." Negative Space is co-directed by filmmakers Ru Kuwahata and Max Porter, both co-directors of three other short films. The script is also written by Kuwahata & Porter, based on a poem by Ron Koertge. Made by Ikki Films - for more of their work, visit their website. Featuring original music by SACEM in association with Ciclic. It was nominated for the Best Animated Short Academy Award in 2018, but it lost to Dear Basketball. For more, visit SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

