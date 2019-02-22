Watch: Oscar Nominees Mash-Up to Recap the 2018 Awards Season

The Academy Awards ceremony is just around the corner! As we near the end of the 2018 awards season, it's time for one final look back at the movies that have earned all the acclaimed and all the nominations. Our friend and famed video editor Louis Plamondon, aka the "Sleepy Skunk", has launched his annual (see last year's video) supercut / mash-up video featuring all (or most of) the Oscar nominated films from 2018. This lively recap gives us one final good look at the 2019 Academy Awards and all of the acclaimed, exciting, masterful, inspiring, empowering films from last year that are being honored. I'm partial to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Roma, The Favourite, If Beale Street Could Talk, and First Man, so I'm placing my bets and hoping these films take home the Oscars on Sunday. Until then, feast your eyes on this.

Via YouTube. Description from editor Louis Plamondon (aka "Sleepy Skunk"): "Every year, Cineplex (the Canadian version of AMC) asks me to put together a two minute mashup of all the films nominated for an Academy Award set to a piece of classical music. Continuing with the tradition, here's my entry this year." From Cineplex: "Awards season is moving full speed ahead. Get ready for the Oscars with a look back at some of our favourite, award-worthy movies of the past year!" To view the full list of 2019 Academy Award nominations, click here. The final ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, without any official host this year. The 91st Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 24th this weekend. We're already anxious to find out which movies will win. Have you seen all these nominees?