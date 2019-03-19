Watch: Peculiar Alien Invasion Short Film 'Seedling' by Stevie Russell

"Is it a threat to humanity…?" Time for another strange, but nonetheless intriguing, new sci-fi short film. Seedling is a sci-fi short from Ireland written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Stevie Russell, which initially debuted online last month. The concept for this involves a mysterious, unexplainable alien invasion following a huge storm that rages around the world. What are they doing? Why are they there? No one can explain. A young couple experience an incredible encounter which leads them to realize: sometimes scary stuff can be beautiful. Seedling co-stars Niamh Algar and Paul Reid. This isn't the most polished or most impressive sci-fi short, but it is another example of minimal storytelling built around human emotions. And I do like the ethereal alien things and their ships, I just wish we got to see more of them. Watch below.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "There is a huge storm that rages around the world. Power is cut and people are advised to stay indoors. Earth has never seen anything like this, where clouds swirl and rain falls on every corner of the globe. This lasts a couple of days, before the power returns and the storms disappear. At this point, stories start to leak. People have seen things, huge ships in the clouds. There are also stories of encounters with strange creatures. It seems these storms were a symptom of something much larger: Our first global contact with an alien race." Seedling is written & directed by Stevie Russell - follow him @russellstevie or visit his official website. With cinematography by Eoin McLoughlin, and original music by Gareth Averill. For more on the film, visit io9. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?