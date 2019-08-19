Watch: Persia Beheshti's Short Doc Film 'Wetlands' About Mermaids

"Humans have always had a complex relationship with water." I guess that's true…? Believe it or not, there is a "mermaid community" out there. People who love mermaids so much (or wish to be one) that they get fully dressed up, fish tail and all, and play around in the water as if they are mermaids. In Persia Beheshti's new documentary film Wetlands, she uses surrealism to spotlight an American subculture rarely explored on film. Narrated by Mermaid Undine (yeah, for real), this short experimental doc film allows outsiders to become privy to the sometimes mythological, sometimes metaphysical ocean inspirations that awaken this mermaid community. She found this group in Virginia and has befriended them, making another short film about them before this. It's just a quick 3 minutes and it's more mesmerizing than informative. Dive in.

Thanks to Olia for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "Wetlands is a experimental documentary which captures the world of mermaids in Virginia. The mystical allure of the mermaids is joined by a exploration into mankind's spiritual connection with water." Wetlands is directed by Iranian-New Zealand filmmaker Persia Beheshti now based in Brooklyn, NYC. To see more of her work, visit her Vimeo or follow her on Instagram. "From her first discovery of the little-known, carnival-like society, she was inspired to document mermaid life, first with Silicon Tails. Recognizing a mystical inspiration in the individuals she met, people who are living their own wonderfully unusual lives in Virginia, she went on to create Wetlands." Featuring cinematography by Richard Francis Martin. For more details, head to Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here.