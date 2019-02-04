Watch: Pixar's First SparkShorts Film 'Purl' Directed by Kristen Lester

"Let's bring finance in and knit our strategies together." Pixar has debuted the first charming, provocative short film as part of their new SparkShorts program online today - for free for everyone to watch. And it's worth a watch, for sure! The short is titled Purl, and it's about a pink ball of yarn that gets hired at a startup. From Pixar: "An earnest ball of yarn named Purl gets a job at a fast-paced, high energy, male centric start-up. Things start to unravel as she tries to fit in with this close knit group. Purl must ask herself how far is she willing to go to get the acceptance she yearns for and in the end is it worth it?" Directed by Kristen Lester, and featuring the voice of Bret 'Brook' Parker as Purl. It's a fantastic little short about workplace discrimination and giving people a chance beyond their appearances. I really, really like that Pixar is making these shorts and releasing them online right away. See the full short below + a making of featurette. Enjoy.

Description from Pixar's YouTube: "Purl, directed by Kristen Lester and produced by Gillian Libbert-Duncan, features an earnest ball of yarn named Purl who gets a job in a fast-paced, high energy, bro-tastic start-up. Yarny hijinks ensue as she tries to fit in, but how far is she willing to go to get the acceptance she yearns for, and in the end, is it worth it?" Purl is directed by filmmaker Kristen Lester - she previously worked on "Sym-Bionic Titan" as an artist and as a storyboard artist for Blue Sky's Epic. The SparkShorts program is "designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These [new] films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare." For more info, visit Pixar.com. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?