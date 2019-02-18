Watch: Pixar's SparkShorts Film 'Kitbull' About a Kitten and a Pit Bull

Awww. Another adorable, heartwarming short from Pixar. The animation studio has unveiled the third short film as part of their exciting SparkShorts program, featuring innovative and creative short films made at the studio by first-time filmmakers. Following the first two shorts, Purl, and Smash and Grab, this new one is about an unexpected friendship. Kitbull is about a fiercely independent stray kitten and a big pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time. The animation style for this one is much than Pixar's usual work, utilizing a hand-drawn look instead of Pixar's typical 3D rendered style. It reminds me of old Disney animated films. And it has that same charm and authenticity with the story. This might be one of my favorite Pixar shorts they've ever made, it's just lovely and amusing and so cute. Watch Kitbull in full below.

Description from YouTube: "An unlikely connection sparks between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time." Kitbull is both written and directed by artist Rosanna Sullivan - a story artist on Pixar's Monsters University and Incredibles 2. Produced by David Lally and Kathryn Hendrickson. The SparkShorts program is "designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare." See the first two shorts: Purl, and Smash and Grab. For more info, visit Pixar.com. For more shorts, click here.