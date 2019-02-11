Watch: Pixar's SparkShorts Film 'Smash and Grab' About Two Robots

Yes!! Pixar made a short film about robots?! Awesome. The latest SparkShorts film from Pixar Animation Studios is titled Smash and Grab, and it's available online for viewing for free now. Just last week they launched the first short online - Purl directed by Kristen Lester - and they've followed it up with this one being released next. From director Brian Larsen, Smash and Grab is a tale of two robots. After years of toiling away inside the engine room of a towering locomotive, two antiquated robots will risk everything for freedom and for each other. This definitely feels like it fits right into the Wall-E universe, and the sound design is especially amazing and a key part of the characters. I am totally loving these SparkShorts, they're superbly entertaining and unique and clever. I hope they keep this program going for a while. Watch below.

Description from Pixar's YouTube: "Smash and Grab, directed by Brian Larsen and produced by David Lally, is about two antiquated robots who risk everything for freedom and for each other after years of toiling away inside the engine room of a towering locomotive." Smash and Grab is directed by animator Brian Larsen - who worked on The Iron Giant, and he was the story supervisor on Brave. The SparkShorts program is "designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These [new] films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare." For more info, visit Pixar.com. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?