Watch: Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Short Film 'Zero' with Bella Ramsey

"Never, ever leave the house." Get ready for another impressive sci-fi short film from the Brothers Lynch - filmmaker brothers from the UK. Their latest is tilted Zero, which they filmed last year and it's available now. Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic time after a mysterious EMP pulse. It follows a girl who is left behind by her father - with the instructions to never leave the house she's safe staying at. Zero stars Bella Ramsey (who played Lyanna Mormont on "Game of Thrones") along with Nigel O'Neill. There's some very effective atmosphere and world-building in this, with the first half setting up the story. But it's all about the final shot at the end - it's an exhilarating reveal. And yes, of course, they're developing a feature film set in this world.

Thanks to Keith for the tip on this. Debuted by Dust. Brief description: "After a mysterious electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) renders the world's technology useless, a young girl ﬁnds herself isolated and alone with only her father's strict set of rules to keep her alive." Zero is written & directed by the Brothers Lynch in the UK - David T. Lynch & Keith Lynch. To see more of their work, visit their official website - they also directed the short film Trial a few years ago. Featuring cinematography by Adam Etherington, and music by Carly Paradis. Zero premiered at Tribeca Film Festival this year. The brothers are developing a feature ﬁlm set in the same world as the short. For more on the short, visit it YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?