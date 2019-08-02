Watch: Provocative Short Film 'Light My Fire' Directed by Bobb Barito

"Do you have any clue what your son did to my daughter?" Wow. This short film will stir something up inside of you, and stick with you for days and weeks after. Light My Fire is a short film written & directed by filmmaker Bobb Barito, which first premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year. The indie film is about a father who goes to over to confront his daughter's violent boyfriend on the Fourth of July. But as we know, expectations are different from reality. The short stars Ed Moran, Colin Walker, Rosie Benton, Dante Palminteri, and Lizzy DeClement. This film takes on toxic masculinity head on, and as SOTW so perfectly says, it shows that "rage is easy, but comforting is hard." Indeed. It's such a powerful, provocative, upsetting short but that's what makes it superb. So much is conveyed in a glance, just a look. A must watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "A vengeful father hunts down his daughter's boyfriend on the Fourth of July. A morality tale of machismo in a Southern town, Light My Fire is a lean narrative short film that interrogates a culture of violence where rage is easy, but comforting is hard." Light My Fire is both written & directed by New York-based filmmaker Bobb Barito - follow him @baritobobb. Produced by Joe Depasquale. Featuring cinematography by Conor Murphy, with a score by James Newberry. Barito explains: "On an artistic level, I wanted to connect with audiences with something complex. Most shorts I see hinge on a twist ending—a punchline—and I hoped to challenge that formula in 9 minutes." For more info on the film, head to SOTW or YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?