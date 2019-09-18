Watch: Ruairi Robinson's New Sci-Fi Horror Short 'Corporate Monster'

"They're everywhere! Don't you see." Dive back into the mind of sci-fi filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, who just released his latest short film online. Corporate Monster is the latest film by Irish filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, who we are big fans of here at FS. Over the years we've featured his other sci-fi shorts including Blinky and The Leviathan. Inspired by the current state of the world, which Robinson rather aptly describes as "f*cked", Corporate Monster tells the story of a man who loses his job and "starts to believe that parasitic creatures are controlling the world." It's basically They Live remade by Neill Blomkamp, filtered through Robinson's mind. The short film stars Kett Turton and Jenna Coleman. This gets a bit too real half-way through, but that's the point. To reflect society, and make us think. Maybe there really are aliens out there?

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "After being fired from his job, a dangerously unstable man's life spirals out of control when he starts to see parasitic beings that puppeteer our world from the shadows." Corporate Monsters is directed by Irish filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, of the feature The Last Days on Mars, as well as numerous short films including Blinky and The Leviathan. The screenplay is by Ruairi Robinson and Eoin Rogers. Featuring cinematography by MacGregor, and music by Steve Moore. "An obvious ode to Carpenter’s cult classic They Live, Corporate Monster was filmed in both Dublin and Detroit, and builds on its eighties inspiration with a retro-tinged production." For more on the short, visit SOTW or YouTube. Follow Ruairi here @RuairiRobinson. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?