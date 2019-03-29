Watch: Sci-Fi Short Film 'The Jump' Following a Deep Space Traveler

"I've taken so much for granted…" Time never stops ticking, and we can never go back. That's just how it is. The Jump is a new sci-fi short film made by filmmaker Andy Sowerby, following an astronaut on a distant journey. The concept is intriguing, but the filmmaking is minimal - featuring mostly footage from recordings taken on the spaceship. The Jump is about an astronaut who embarks upon a pioneering solo mission into deep space, leaving behind her husband. Starring Roseanna Frascona as Nina, plus Philip Arditti and Raad Rawi. It's a short sci-fi drama about the elasticity of time, love, and loss. The film was produced for the NASA short film competition CineSpace, where filmmakers are asked to make a short film, of 10 mins or less duration, that contains at least 10% footage from the NASA Archives, using actual NASA imagery within the film. It's a pretty good film, not the best, trying to examine how much time changes and affects all of us.

Thank you to Chris Jones for the tip. Original description from YouTube: "An astronaut travels alone on an innovative mission into deep space, where time and space begin to warp, slowing time down for her. She's also escaping a horrible loss back on Earth, and the isolation of space mirrors the isolation of her grief and sorrow. Though she's alone, she receives disjointed, sometimes delayed messages from her loving husband. Thanks to the elasticity of time, he ages before her very eyes in his messages, emphasizing just how much faster time moves on Earth -- and how much the life she left behind is changing. As she faces the possibility of losing everything she loves entirely, she must confront the loss she left behind." The Jump is directed by filmmaker Andy Sowerby - find more of his work on his website. The screenplay is written by Uriel Emil and Rachael Halliwell. Featuring cinematography by Jan Vrhovnik, and music from Gonçalo Abrantes. For more info on this short, visit impact50film or the film's YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?