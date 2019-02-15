Watch: Short Comedy Short 'Girl, Interrupted' Directed by Jake & Will

"Come on over." Feeling lonely? Need a good laugh? Want to hate text messages even more than you already do? Fire up this short film Girl, Interrupted, a three-minute comedy short directed by Jake & Will (aka Jake Bradbury & Will Blank). This is a pretty basic short with a premise that you'll understand as soon as you start watching. Starring Traci Doering as the "girl". This funny short film is one of the first as part of a new project created by comedians Jake & Will called 20th Century Faux, in which they're making a series of comedy shorts (the way they want) using very limited resources, delivering 16 in total. You can also listen to a behind-the-scenes podcast for this short here. As we've noted before, this goes to show how much fun you can have with pretty much no budget. If you enjoy this, there's plenty more from this team on the way soon.

Thanks to Scott for the tip. Short description: "A girl, a phone and a gentleman caller." Girl, Interrupted is co-directed by filmmakers Jake Bradbury & Will Blank, aka "Jake & Will". Featuring cinematography by Jake Bradbury. Produced and made by 20th Century Faux (visit their official website for more), along with Jake's production company 512 Media. Will also made the short Limbo with Sam Elliott. 20th Century Faux is developing numerous other projects, as part of a series of comedy shorts made "with whatever crew and resources were available" on that day. "Through this project, we met new collaborators, exercised our filmmaking skills, created art with our closest friends, and renewed our love of filmmaking. We hope that comes across to you, the viewer. Oh, and that you laugh. That’d be good too." To see more shorts, click here.