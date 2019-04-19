Watch: Short Doc 'Cinematographer' About Female Cinematographers

"You make the image." A must watch documentary about the filmmaking community and how wonderful it can be. Cinematographer is a short documentary made by Demi Waldron, a working DP who made this extraordinary film to highlight a few great women already working as cinematographers. In this short, six women share the challenges and the complexities of life as a modern cinematographer: Reed Morano (The Skeleton Twins, Meadowland, I Think We're Alone Now), Autumn Eakin (What's Revenge, The Light of the Moon), Kate Arizmendi (Cam), Maria Rusche (Milkwater), Allison Anderson (Your Name Isn't English), and Emoni Aikens (Hell Fire and Glory). Each one shares honest insights that will definitely inspire and encourage others. The reminds me to recommend another documentary, Cameraperson, if you haven't seen it yet. This short doc is terrific and I just want to show it to everyone I know in the industry. It's a touching, honest, and highly motivational film about some of the most important members of a film crew.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "Six women share the challenges and complexities of life as a modern cinematographer. Featuring interviews with [cinematographers] Reed Morano, Autumn Eakin, Kate Arizmendi, Allison Anderson, Maria Rusche, and Emoni Aikens." This short doc is directed by Demi Waldron - who also works as a cinematographer. See some of her demo reels and examples of her work on her official website here. Featuring cinematography by Claudia Burgi, who also executive produced the short. Waldron explains her inspiration: "The women we chose to interview - I look up to them, not only for their skill as cinematographers, but for their strength and confidence. I wanted to hear their thoughts for real, not just on the internet. I wanted to make a project that humanized my role models, and gave them a platform to share their opinions, whatever those may be." More details here. Visit cinematographersxx.com or icfcfilm.com to find a DP for your next film. For more shorts, click here.