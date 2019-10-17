Watch: Short Film 'Balloon' Teaches a Lesson About Toxic Masculinity

"What do you want me to say? You gotta hit back…" Or maybe you don't? A much more serious short film to watch when you can. Balloon has debuted online and it's worth a bit of your time to watch. In the brutal battlefield of junior high, Sam has always tried to stay below radar. But all that changes when he discovers he has super powers. Directed by Jeremy Merrifield, he explains that he "made Balloon for my nephew, who at twelve I see already trying to reconcile who he is with what our culture expects of the masculine." It's time to address this outdated concept. With this short film, he explains, "I give my nephew the superpowers he always wanted, and hopefully hint at the kind of hero I hope he still can become." The short stars Jonah Beres, Paul Sheer, Jaylin Ogle, and Carson Severson. We need more of these kind of films out there.

Thanks to Brigade Marketing for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "A modern fairytale exploring gender through the lens of the superhero myth, Balloon questions how we raise boys when our concept of masculinity is toxic. For fourteen-year-old Sam, surviving junior high means staying below radar. But that becomes impossible after he becomes the target of the school's next viral video. He's pressured to 'hit back,' but Sam isn't so sure-even if he does have super powers." Balloon is directed by young filmmaker Jeremy Merrifield - to see more of his work, visit his official website or follow him on Twitter @jeremydirects. The screenplay is by Jeremy Merrifield and Dave Testa. Featuring cinematography by Frances Kroon, and music by Ali Helnwein. For more info, visit Indiewire or the film's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?