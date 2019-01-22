Watch: Short Film 'The Katy Universe' About a Super Wedding Guest

"Suddenly I felt powerful." Need a good laugh? This short film might do the trick. The Katy Universe is a comedic short film about a wedding guest who suddenly discovers she has superpowers - after she's had one too many drinks. She calls up her ex-boyfriend and goes off on an epic rant, honing her newfound powers as she unleashes existential hell over the phone. Comedian / actress Mary Holland stars as Katy, giving an intense and seriously convincing performance as the superpowered wedding guest. This is a very well-made and thoroughly entertaining short that treads similar ground but does so in a humorous way. This is written & directed by Patrick Muhlberger, who puts a positive spin on this drunken evening with clever writing.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Short description from Vimeo: "Katy went to a wedding and developed superpowers." The Katy Universe is both written & directed by filmmaker Patrick Muhlberger, produced by Sarah Haber. You can find more of Muhlberger's work on Vimeo, including his other short film Pop Music. Featuring cinematography by John Veleta, and music composed by Seth Earnest. Muhlberger explains to SOTW his hopes for this: "The movie talks about a lot of serious things in a lot of silly ways, but it's ultimately hopeful and ideally, comforting. Plus, if enough people watch it then maybe, MAYBE Katy can join the Marvel Universe." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?