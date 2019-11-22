Watch: Ski Rescue Gone Awry in Hilarious Animated Short 'Hors Piste'

Watch out below! How about something funny to end the week, maybe brighten up your day with a bit of animated skiing humor. Hors Piste is an award-winning short film made by talented four students at École des Nouvelles Images in Avignon, France. A few are also involved in MegaComputer animation collective. This short is an amusing 6-minute comedy about two ski patrol rescuers who head to a mountain top to pick up a crashed skier. However, their journey down doesn't go as planned and things fall apart fast. The two guys are named Salami and Parmesan, which might be a bit too much but it's okay. This has an impressive amount of expressive animation which is important at making it at universally funny as it is. Jump right in.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Description via Vimeo: "The two best rescue workers in the region take off for their umpteenth mission. Professionalism and efficiency all around, but things don't really go as planned…" Hors Piste (which translates to Off Course or also Off Track) is co-directed by filmmakers Leo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert & Oscar Malet. All students at École des Nouvelles Images animation school in Avignon. With original music by Nicolas Peiron. Released by Miyu Distribution. The film has played at and received many awards at film festivals, including winning Best Student Film at Indy Shorts this year. For more info, visit SOTW or the Vimeo / Facebook. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?