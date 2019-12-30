Watch: 'Skywatch' Sci-Fi Short Film + How They Got Jude Law For It

"Initiate Project_Osprey." Skywatch is a fun, gripping sci-fi short film that is worth a quick watch. This is made by independent filmmaker Colin Levy, who previously worked at Pixar as a Camera & Staging Artist before jumping full-time into filmmaking himself. Skywatch isn't just a clever short, it's also a showcase for budding filmmakers. Levy also released a video that explains how they were able to get Jude Law to appear in their film. He's only there for a few seconds at the end, but it's a nice cameo and adds some gravitas to this project. Sometimes this kind of big name helps filmmakers get the attention they need to break in. Both videos are worth a watch, to see the short they made and a deep dive into how they made it. Skywatch is set in the near future when drone delivery is commonplace and some hacker kids take their jokes a little too far.

And here's the follow-up making of video explaining How to Get a World-Famous Actor in Your Short Film:

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on these two videos. Skywatch is both written and directed by filmmaker Colin Levy - you can follow him @ColinLevy or visit his official website to see more of his work (including from his time at Pixar). The short stars Uriah Shelton and Zach Callison, along with (of course) Jude Law. Produced by Andre Danylevich, plus (in London) Ben Stevenson & Lisa Turnbull. Featuring cinematography by Adam Habib, and music by Jasper Blunk. Colin explains: "Made in nights + weekends over the course of 6 years. Dim the lights, crank the volume, and ENJOY!" He also adds that "our goal is to build a world, set a tone, and introduce characters that could form the foundation of a compelling feature film." For more info and behind-the-scenes details on the short, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?