Watch: Sleepy Skunk's Retrospective 2019 Movie Trailer Mashup Video

"You havin' a good time?" It's time for another rousing look back at all the movies from 2019. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has revealed his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2019 Movie Trailer Mashup - featuring footage from all the movie trailers released throughout 2019 edited together to make you cry. Or laugh, or smile, or whatever movies do to you. Louis, who makes this mashup every year, puts a lot of time and effort into making sure it's just right. Not too loud, not too wild, with a clip from every trailer to make you smile as a year of movies whizzes by in 6 minutes time. These are always so emotional to watch.

This 2019 retrospective comes direct from SleepySkunk's YouTube page. For the full list of films (with time-stamps) featured in the video mashup, head right to this Tumblr post. As usual with these year-end video retrospectives, there's probably a few scenes you might not recognize or some you do and want to rewatch, which is why these are so much fun to examine closely every time. For previous SleepySkunk retrospectives, watch here: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012. Every year seems to go by even faster, always so many films to see, but it's nice to look back at some of the best moments. What do you think of 2019's films?