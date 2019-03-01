Watch: Spike Jonze's Cannabis History Short Film 'The New Normal'

"Madness? How about wellness." It's time for the new Spike Jonze joint! Though it isn't a new feature film. The New Normal is a two-minute short film directed by Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Where the Wild Things Are, and Her), starring Jesse Williams, made entirely to promote the legalization of marijuana in the United States. The short was produced as a marketing video for MedMen, a cannabis company with dispensaries all around America selling their "premium" products. Nonetheless, it presents a compelling case for legalization by pointing out how it was normal to grow hemp (aka cannabis) in the days of George Washington, plus how propaganda and the "war on drugs" has not helped solve any problems, just make them worse. But most of all, it is stil a new Spike Jonze film we can all enjoy right now.

Description from Vimeo: "Welcome to The New Normal, a journey through America's complex history with cannabis." Also: "Learn more about George Washington’s hemp production. Explore the policies of Stop and Frisk and mandatory minimums. Learn more about Reefer Madness and other government sanctioned propaganda. Find out about more about the treatment of military veterans. Learn more about the cost of prohibition and the black market. Discover cannabis' role in the counter cultural movements of the 60's and 70’s." The New Normal is directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze, made for the company MedMen - "Premium Marijuana Dispensaries" - and related products. Featuring cinematography by Bradford Young, with music composition by Frank Dukes. For more info on the short, head over to Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here.