Watch: 'Star Wars' Meets 'Shakespeare' in 'TD-73028 Soliloquy' Short

"Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer…" Nothing like a mashup of Star Wars and Shakespeare. Most stories are already inspired by Shakespeare, but this is an attempt to bring Shakespeare's dialogue right into the iconic Star Wars universe. Squad Leader TD-73028 Soliloquy is a short film directed by Maxime-Claude L'Écuyer from Montreal. The short features Hamlet's famous soliloquy presented as the inner voice of a Stormtrooper, emphasizing how relevant this dialogue still is (and will always be). The film stars David Blouin in the armor (as TD-73028), plus Anton Golikov as his voice. As simple as this may seem, there's some elegance in the presentation - thanks to the cinematography and score, and the emotional recitation.

Presented by Tulp Films. Original description straight from Vimeo: "To be or not to be: Star Wars meets Shakespeare. Hamlet's famous soliloquy is presented as the inner voice of a Stormtrooper, demonstrating the way Shakespeare's language still echoes down to us through the centuries and remains as relevant today as ever---not to mention as well in a galaxy far, far away…" Squad Leader TD-73028 Soliloquy is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Maxime-Claude L'Écuyer - follow him @MC_LEcuyer or see more of his work on Vimeo. Based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet Soliloquy. With cinematography by Arnaud Dumas, and music by Carl Bastien.