Watch: 'Star Wars' Special Look Featurette on Four Decades of Fandom

"You can't run from Star Wars frenzy." Disney has unveiled a nostalgic featurette to promote the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which as we all know is meant to be the epic, grand finale to the Skywalker saga, which began in 1977 with A New Hope. This featurette takes us back through four decades of fandom, showing how far everything has come, along with tons of clips of all the pop culture references and influences Star Wars has had on culture ever since debuting 42 years ago. We're less than a month away to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, and Disney will continue to build up hype reminding us how much this series means to so many of us. The finale stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Warwick Davis, Lupita Nyong'o, along with Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and also Dominic Monaghan. If you're a life-long Star Wars geek like me, this video will definitely get you emotional. Enjoy.

Here's the "Special Look" featurette for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, from YouTube:

Every generation has a legend. The final chapter of the Skywalker saga from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is directed by American filmmaker J.J. Abrams, director of the movies Mission: Impossible 3, Star Trek, Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens previously, as well as producing and TV shows. The screenplay is written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, co-written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan. Disney will release Lucasfilm / Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker in theaters everywhere (including IMAX) starting on December 20th later this year. Have your tickets? Ready to go?