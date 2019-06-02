Watch: 'Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys' Short Music Documentary

"That beats starting to sound funkier." There's an excellent new music doc available online for everyone to watch. Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys Ill Communication is a short 14-minute doc produced by Amazon Music, celebrating the release of the Beastie Boys' iconic 1994 album Ill Communication - complete with a fresh Amazon playlist. Featuring a bunch of old footage & photos. "Still Ill weaves together archival footage and interviews with the surviving Beastie Boys Michael "Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz. Also included are interviews with Beastie collaborators Mario Caldato Jr. and Mark Nishita, illustrating the winding road that led to the classic album." Through footage and the words of his friends, the documentary captures Adam Yauch's journey into activism, which would blossom with the Tibetan Freedom Concerts later in the decade, as well as his famous denunciation of misogyny in hip-hop on the single "Sure Shot". This is a great short doc worth a watch even if you're not the biggest Beastie Boys fan.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip. Description from Amazon Music's YouTube: "Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys Ill Communication features Michael 'Mike D' Diamond and Adam 'Ad-Rock' Horovitz diving deep into the making of the band's epic 1994 album ("Ill Communication") – and, arguably, one of their high points as artists and generational touchstones. The 15-minute doc tracks the Beastie Boys' rejuvenation in the years after the release of 1989's Paul's Boutique – now considered a masterpiece but at the time a commercial flop – first with 1992's Check Your Head and ultimately with Ill Communication, which produced the epic single and music video 'Sabotage' and returned them to playing arenas." Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys Ill Communication doesn't include any credits. The short documentary is also accompanied by a playlist titled Still Ill on Amazon Music, plus an extended 40 minute audio documentary (also on Amazon). For more info on the doc and Amazon's Beastie offerings, visit YouTube or Amazon. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?