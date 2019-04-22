Watch: Stop-Motion Animated, Film Noir Homage Short 'Blind Mice'

"Gotta get behind a guy before you stab ’em in the back." Who needs some extra Green Goods? Check out this excellent stop-motion animated short film Blind Mice, written and directed by filmmaker Nicholas D'Agostino of the upstart indie studio Pox Films Inc. This is unlike any other stop-motion film you've seen before, with some very intriguing character design. The noir homage is about a newly released inmate who gets caught up in another bad con. Featuring the voices of Preston Butler III, Matt Kelly, Peter Mark, and Claudia Wit. This is fantastic, an impressive example of clever storytelling and interesting animation.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description on Vimeo: "A con within a con." Blind Mice is written and directed by animation filmmaker Nicholas D'Agostino - his first official project. Produced by Pox Films Inc - an independent production company family owned and operated by director Nicholas D'Agostino and his "partner in love and business," Courtney Azzara. D'Agostino received an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts. Featuring music by Ben Finley. This played at the Glas Animation Festival and Aspen Shortsfest already. For more on the short, visit Pox's official website. For more shorts, click here.