Watch: Stop-Motion Short Film 'Hedgehog's Home' by Eva Cvijanovic

"My home, sweet, home. Where I feel free. You beautiful castle with a wooden dome…" Meet the fearless, brave Mr. Hedgehog. We highly recommend this lovely short film titled Hedgehog's Home, a stop-motion animated short film made by Montreal-based filmmaker Eva Cvijanovic. The short is about, as you might have guessed, a hedgehog living in a forest who is made fun of by a sly fox, a greedy bear, a wicked wolf, and a muddy wild boar. Cvijanovic creates her shorts using felt and cloth, which gives them an especially cuddly look and feel. Featuring the voice of Kenneth Welsh as the narrator, delivering a sweet little poem based on the the classic story by Branko Ćopić. Featuring twangy, funky music by Darko Rundek. It's a beautiful, heartfelt tribute to the feeling of comfort we all have being at home, and what a home means. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Winner of over 35 International Awards, Hedgehog's Home is an animated film by Eva Cvijanović based on the classic story by Branko Ćopić, a writer from former Yugoslavia, Its a warm and universal tale that reminds us there truly is no place like home." Hedgehog's Home is directed and animated by filmmaker Eva Cvijanovic, based in Montreal who works with materials such as felted wool, watercolors and pastels, while being fluent in digital media. For more of her work, visit her Vimeo page. She is currently expanding horizons with the Montreal free-form animation collective ASTROPLASTIQUE. This premiered in 2017 at the Berlin and Annecy Film Festivals. Co-produced by Bonobostudio. For more details, visit SOTW / Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.