Watch: Superb Puppet Short Film 'Martha the Monster' About Identity

"I am a strong, empowered monster." Don't miss this funky, fantastic short film Martha the Monster, from writer / director Christopher Weekes. In an upside-down reality where humans live with monsters, Martha, a 20-something furry, must learn to hold her own in a modern metropolitan city. It features full-size puppet characters, similar to those in Where the Wild Things Are. "I was massively inspired by the work of Spike Jonze, and was really drawn to the idea of a fun, colourful way of exploring what it’s like to blend in within a big city when you’re so obviously built to stand out," Weekes explains. "Blending a mix of facial capture with traditional puppet techniques… a little of the old, a little of the new." This stars Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Kailah Cabanas, Nicholas Brown, and Krew Boylan. Another must watch short.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description from Vimeo: "In a world where humans live alongside monsters, Martha finds herself stuck with a major identity crisis." Martha the Monster is written & directed by VFX industry veteran-turned-filmmaker Christopher Weekes. He also directed the short George Lucas & I back in 2001. A See Pictures Production, in assoc. with Goodman Brothers Productions & Casp Productions. Produced with the support of Screen Australia and Magenius. Featuring cinematography by Lachlan Milne; with an original score by Michael Yezerski; and visual effects by Elliot Goodman. Weekes states that he "really wanted to use this film to give life to monster suits in a way we haven't seen on screen before." For more info, visit the See Pictures website or SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?