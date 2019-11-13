Watch: Supernatural Short Film 'Formaldehyde' by David Swinburne

"It's just strange how one person can make you feel so happy and utterly content when they're around." This isn't exactly a horror short, but it does have a character who can talk to the dead. Formaldehyde is a short film directed by David Swinburne, and it's a powerful story in really subtle ways. A deputy coroner lacking any human connection finds solace in the company of the recently deceased. One young woman he meets after her death connects with him in a deep way. Starring John Reynolds and Kathryn Prescott. Part of what makes this short so strong are the performances, especially Reynolds as Drew. You can feel his loneliness and the kindness in his glances, and every word his says and every movement he makes speaks volumes about this particular story and what he's trying to convey; the lessons he's trying to teach all of us.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Description from YouTube: "An inquisitive coroner (John Reynolds) void of human connection finds solace in the company of the recently deceased. When he is called to pick up the remains of a teenage girl (Kathryn Prescott), he is gripped by the loose ends she may have left behind." Formaldehyde is directed by filmmaker David Swinburne of the filmmaking collective "The Thursday Club" based in Atlanta, Georgia - to see more of their work visit their official website. The screenplay is written by David Swinburne and Garrett Detrixhe. Produced by Garrett Detrixhe and Cameron Boling. Featuring cinematography by Nate Hurtsellers, and original music by Matt Novack. Their hope is to continue this as a feature film. For more info, visit SOTW and the film's website. For more shorts, click here.