Watch: Taika Waititi's Oscar-Nominated Short 'Two Cars, One Night'

"Hey! Look over here!" Fox Searchlight has uploaded this classic B&W short film to YouTube as part of their "Searchlight Shorts" initiative and it's a must see. Two Cars, One Night is a short film from 2004, written and directed by Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi, his second short made well before he went into make his first feature film (Eagle vs Shark in 2007). Two Cars, One Night is about a couple of kids who are hanging out in their parents' cars parked at the Te Kaha pub. "Sometimes first love is found in the most unlikely of places." It's an adorable, awkward, and hilarious little short film that hints at Taika's comedic brilliance and his ability to bring out the honesty in characters through humor. This stars Rangi Ngamoki and Hutini Waikato. It's great to catch up with older short films like this and see them appear online nowadays. Enjoy.

The film's short synopsis: "Sometimes first love is found in the most unlikely of places, like in the carpark outside the Te Kaha pub." Two Cars, One Night is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. This was the second feature film he made (following John & Pogo in 2002) and it was made three years before he went on to direct his first feature film Eagle vs Shark (in 2007). The short filmed premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2004, then played at the Berlin Film Festival where it won the Panorama Short Film Award. It also won Best Short Film at the Seattle Film Festival, the Jury Award at the Aspen Shortsfest, and the Short Award at AFI Fest. It was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film in 2005 at the Academy Awards, but it lost to Andrea Arnold's Wasp. For more visit the short's official website.