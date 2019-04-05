Watch: Teaser Trailer for 'Joker' Mashed Up with 'The Master' is Eerie

"Good science, by definition, allows for more than one opinion otherwise you merely have the will of one man. Which is the basis of cult." Now what do we have here. You all need to get a look at this. Earlier in the week, the first teaser trailer for Todd Phillips' new solo Joker movie debuted online. Video editor Nelson Carvajal has spliced the footage from that trailer into the original trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's The Master, since both star Joaquin Phoenix, and released a new "The Master Joker" trailer that you can watch below. And it all syncs up very nicely. Carvajal explains a bit more about his idea on FreeCinemaNow, but you can check out the fancy new trailer edit below. And now I want double features showing both films.

Here's the fun Joker + The Master mashup trailer titled The Master Joker, direct from Carvajal's Vimeo:

You can watch the original teaser trailer for Todd Phillips' The Joker here, to compare these two versions.

In 1981, a failed stand-up comedian, disregarded by his society, turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City. Joker is directed (and produced) by American filmmaker Todd Phillips, director of the films Road Trip, Old School, Starsky & Hutch, School for Scoundrels, The Hangover, Due Date, The Hangover Part II & III, and War Dogs previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips. Based on the comic book character created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, who first appeared in the debut issue of the comic book Batman (in 1940), published by DC Comics. Warner Bros will release Phillips' Joker in theaters everywhere starting October 4th, 2019 later this year. First impression? Looking good?