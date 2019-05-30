Watch: Three Adorable 'Baymax and Mochi' Short Films from Disney

Playtime with Baymax and Mochi. To promote the launch of their new animated TV series based on Big Hero 6, Disney has been making short films featuring the lovable robot Baymax and the rascal kitty Mochi, owned by Hiro Hamada. You haven't all forgotten about Big Hero 6, have you? One of Disney's big animated movies, originally released in 2014. The animated short set is called Baymax & Mochi, and so far they've released three 90-second short films in total: Flowers and Butterflies, Mochi and his Toy, and Messy Room. They're just too cute to pass up! The three shorts have a lovely watercolor style to them that reminds me of Studio Ghibli's films. I guess they're keeping the Japanese influence strong for this series. Watch all 3 below.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on these shorts. Quick descriptions found on YouTube. Flowers and Butterflies: "A mischievous Mochi keeps pushing plants out the window for Baymax to catch! To Baymax's delight, the flowers attract a swarm of butterflies!" Mochi and his Toy: "Baymax tries to help Mochi retrieve his favorite toy!" Messy Room: "Oh no! Hiro's room is an absolute mess! Baymax and Mochi work together as a team to make it spotless!" These three short films were made by Disney Animation to promote the release of the Big Hero 6 series showing on Disney Channel. There's no credits available for these shorts, but they were made by Disney Television Animation. To see more, head to YouTube or Disney. For more shorts, click here. Fun?