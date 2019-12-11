Watch: Touching Holiday Short Film 'Christmas Spirit' by Andy Delaney

"Do you ever stop eating?" Sometimes we need a good pick-me-up, and it's a short film like this that might do the trick. Christmas Spirit is a lovely 10 minute short film made by director/editor Andy Delaney, with writer Rich With. "Working in conjunction with the charity Cruse Bereavement Care, Andy and Rich have crafted a beautifully melancholic and yet ultimately uplifting Christmas film guaranteed to leave a lump in your throat." The short is about a boy who helps his dad deal with grief at Christmas in his own unique way. Starring Curtis Flowers and introducing Bert Davis as The Boy, along with Charles Sharman-Cox, Olivia Sawbridge, Rachel Beauchamp, Dylan Tate and Jamie-Lee Pike. Not only is this an excellent short, the music they use throughout really adds to the emotion of it all. Highly recommend watch this one.

Thanks to Rich for the tip on this. Description via YouTube: "Having lost his wife ten years previously at the birth of his son, The Man moves through various festive vignettes while being followed by his son who acts as his conscience in trying to come to terms with his grief while not wholly consuming him." Christmas Spirit is directed by filmmaker Andy Delaney, and written by Rich With - filmmakers based out of Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in the UK. For more info on the short, visit their Facebook page. Christmas Spirit is also shot and edited by Andy Delaney. Produced by Rich With, Jo Farrugia, & Andy Delaney. Featuring music by MG Boulter, Asylums and Matthew Halsall; filmed entirely on location in Southend-on-Sea in Essex, UK on a budget of just £2,000. Made in aid of Cruse Bereavement Care. For more short films click here. Thoughts?